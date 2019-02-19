Drew Rosenhaus thinks Gronk decision will happen in next couple of weeks

Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has been spending time at Gillette Stadium recently, but there’s been no word yet on whether he’ll continue to spend time there as an active player during the 2019 season.

Gronkowski said after Super Bowl LIII that he’d make a call on playing another season in a week or two. It’s been a couple of weeks since the Patriots beat the Rams and Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Tuesday that a call will take a little more time.

“He’s thinking it through, he’s giving it a lot of thought. . . . I imagine a decision will happen in the next couple of weeks,” Rosenhaus said on ESPN.

Gronkowski’s contract calls for him to make a base salary of $9 million in 2019. The Patriots have added incentives to his deal in the last couple of years and could do the same if he does return for a 10th season with the team.