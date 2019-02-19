Emmanuel Sanders tweets a restructure of his deal “ain’t happening”

Getty Images

Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders has no interest in restructuring his contract.

Responding to a tweet from a Denver radio station speculating whether the team should do just that, Sanders responded, “It ain’t happening. No way Jose.”

Sanders, 31, tore his Achilles’ tendon in a Dec. 5 practice. He is scheduled to count $12.94 million against the salary cap in the final year of his deal.

Sanders may mean he won’t take a pay cut. But whatever Sanders’ intent, the Broncos will not address his future anytime soon given the receiver continues to rehab his injury.

The Broncos can save $10.25 million by cutting Sanders, leaving only $2.687 million in dead money, according to overthecap.com.

In 12 games last season, Sanders made 71 receptions for 868 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass.