Falcons sign Ty Sambrailo to three-year extension

Getty Images

Scratch offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo‘s name off the list of impending free agents.

The Falcons announced a three-year extension with Sambrailo on Tuesday.

“We are excited to bring Ty back as a part of our brotherhood,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said in a statement. “His versatility has proven to be one of his many strengths. We look forward to him being a valuable piece of the offensive line.”

Sambrailo started the last four games of the 2018 season and saw time at both right tackle and left guard over that span. He came to Atlanta in a 2017 trade with the Broncos, who took Sambrailo in the second round of the 2015 draft and gave him seven starts over his first two seasons.

Falcons guards Andy Levitre, Ben Garland and Zane Beadles are also set for free agency, so there will likely be some new pieces on the offensive line in Atlanta before the 2019 season starts.