Giants bring back tight end Scott Simonson

Getty Images

The Giants brought back one of their own Tuesday, keeping a solid role-player.

According to Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, the Giants have re-signed tight end Scott Simonson to a new one-year deal.

He’d have been an unrestricted free agent, but found a niche in New York after bouncing on and off rosters and practice squad.

He has spent time with the Raiders and Panthers, and played in all 16 games for the Giants last year, registering nine of his 10 career receptions, including his first touchdown.