Greg Roman: The sky’s the limit for Lamar Jackson

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said earlier this month that the team is redefining their entire offensive approach and tailoring it to quarterback Lamar Jackson as he prepares to entire his second NFL season as a starter.

Roman repeated that during a press conference on Tuesday and expanded his thoughts to say that a “powerful” offensive line is a must for them to be successful. He also outlined a couple of areas where Jackson has to improve on his rookie performance.

The coordinator called ball security a “big emphasis” and expressed confidence that Jackson will take care of that problem. The other is throwing the football and Roman said he’s seen growth from Jackson on that front that leaves him feeling the “sky’s the limit” for future progress.

“Lamar has a unique skill set,” Roman said. “Just like any young guy, he’s gonna develop. As far as him throwing the football, we feel great about it. We saw a lot of improvement last year throughout the season and, really, he’s only going to get better from here.”

Roman said Jackson has been his own “harshest critic” heading into the offseason and has a “great plan” in place to improve in 2019. He didn’t outline what’s involved with that plan, but said the team will see how it has unfolded when their workouts begin in April.