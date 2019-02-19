Hayden Hurst says he’s 100 percent after last year’s foot injury

Getty Images

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the center of discussions about the Ravens offense in recent months because of the varied opinions about how he will progress as a passer in his second season and beyond.

Whatever questions exist on that front, Jackson still had a bigger hand in Baltimore’s trip to the playoffs than their other 2018 first-round pick. They drafted tight end Hayden Hurst with the 25th overall pick and then saw him go down with a stress fracture in his foot in August.

Hurst would return in time to play in 12 games, but managed just 13 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown in those appearances. His chances of improving on that in 2019 should be helped by continued improvement on the health front.

Hurst posted an x-ray of his foot with a screw in it on Instagram Tuesday and indicated that it had been removed because he’s now 100 percent.

Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams are headed toward free agency, which leaves Hurst and 2018 third-round pick Mark Andrews as the tight ends under contract in Baltimore.