Jaguars announce ticket prices, plans for 25th anniversary season

Getty Images

The Jaguars will be celebrating their 25th season in the NFL in 2019 and the cost of their tickets will be up slightly for those who want to join the celebration at home games.

The team announced on Tuesday that the average season ticket price will go up 2.4 percent for the 2019 season and that the price of more than half the tickets will either be unchanged or lower than it was in 2018. The team, which will play one “home” game in London, also said it anticipates having the lowest average ticket price in the league again this year.

“Creating a distinct home-field advantage for our team remains a priority, which is why we continue to provide a low entry point to season ticket membership,” senior vice president of sales and service and chief content officer Chad Johnson said in a release from the team. “As a relatively young team in the life of the NFL, every new fan in the stands provides a building block for the next great chapter in this franchise.”

The team also announced that they’ll unveil a special anniversary logo in March and that the 25 best players in team history will be honored at games throughout the season.