Jaguars cut Kai Forbath

The Jaguars signed kicker Josh Lambo to a four-year extension last week, a deal that included $6.5 million guaranteed. With Lambo signed long term, the Jaguars don’t need another kicker.

Thus, Jacksonville cut Kai Forbath, the team announced Tuesday.

Forbath, 31, appeared in three games for the Jaguars in 2018 when Lambo was injured. He converted 4 of 5 field goals and all three extra point attempts.

In seven seasons, Forbath has played for four teams. He has made 85.7 percent of his career field goal attempts and 94 percent of his extra points.