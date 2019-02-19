Jaguars hire Dom Capers as senior assistant

Getty Images

Dom Capers is back in Jacksonville, 20 years after his last stint there.

The team announced the addition of the veteran defensive coach as a senior defensive assistant. He was out of football last year after a nine-year stint as the Packers coordinator.

Capers was the coordinator under initial Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin in 1999-2000, and has 17 years of experience as a coordinator (along with eight as a head coach with the expansion Panthers and Texans).

The Jaguars held onto coordinator Todd Wash amid other changes this offseason, but adding Capers gives Coughlin and coach Doug Marrone another experienced voice for a team that could be close to a bounceback if they can find some stability on offense.