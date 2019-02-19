Jerry Jones: Relationship with DeMarcus Lawrence “outstanding”

AP

The two-week window to use franchise tags opened on Tuesday, but the Cowboys aren’t expected to make any move involving defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence unless talks on a new deal don’t pay off before the deadline.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t say where talks on that front stood when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but he did say that there’s been no discontent on the team’s end when it comes to their dealings with the star pass rusher.

“None. There’s just absolutely none, as far as I’m concerned,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s one of the best relationships I have or ever had with a player. The relationship is outstanding.”

Jones said Lawrence is “certainly a significant part of now and the future,” which is likely similar to the way that Lawrence views his place in Dallas. Those views still have to meet on contractual issues if the possibility of a second straight tag is going to remain off the table for PFT’s top-ranked free agent this year.