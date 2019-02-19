Jerry Jones said he and Jason Garrett “have real trust”

Getty Images

Jerry Jones is comfortable letting Jason Garrett enter the final year of his contract, and he said Garrett is comfortable not having long-term security.

Of course, the Cowboys owner also has said five teams would have hired Garrett as head coach this offseason were Garrett a free agent. So maybe Garrett expects to be in high demand next offseason.

“I am and Jason is, we’re both happy with where we are,” Jones said Tuesday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We’ve done this before. We both have real trust in each other, a little more unique than normal.”

Garrett went into the 2014 season as a lame duck, and the Cowboys went 12-4, won the NFC East and beat the Lions in the wild-card round before losing to the Packers in the divisional round in the infamous Dez Bryant catch/no-catch game.

The Cowboys rewarded Garrett with a five-year, $30 million extension.

Garrett said at the Super Bowl that he doesn’t spend “a lot of time on the business of football” and appeared unconcerned about coaching for his job.

Of course, Garrett’s contract status has invited speculation about the Cowboys attempting to hire Sean Payton after this season.

Since taking over in the middle of the 2010 season, Garrett is 77-59 with three postseason appearances. He is 2-3 in the playoffs, never advancing beyond the divisional round.