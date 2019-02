Getty Images

The Jets already had plenty of salary cap room, but just added some more.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Jets won’t be picking up the option on defensive tackle Mike Pennel‘s contract, making him a free agent.

The Jets had to pick up a $1 million bonus today to trigger the final two years of the three-year deal he signed last March.

Pennel played in every game the last two seasons for the Jets, starting 10 games. He had previously spent three years with the Packers.