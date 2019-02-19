Jets won’t pick up Terrence Brooks option

Getty Images

After two seasons with the Jets, safety and special teamer Terrence Brooks will become a free agent.

A league source tells PFT that the Jets have informed Brooks they won’t pick up his option for 2019. He will become a free agent on March 13.

Brooks would have had a $2.1 million cap hit for the Jets if he had remained on the roster.

Last year Brooks played just 6 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps but was on the field for a team-high 79 percent of special teams plays. He’ll likely draw interest from teams looking to bolster their special teams this offseason.