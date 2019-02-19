Jon Bostic hopes to remain with Steelers

Getty Images

Linebacker Jon Bostic has done a lot of bouncing around the league since leaving the Bears in a 2015 trade with the Patriots.

Bostic went to the Lions in 2016 and then to Colts in 2017 before landing with the Steelers last year. He hopes that’s his last move for a while.

“Obviously this is my first year here and whatnot; hopefully we can make this place a home,” Bostic said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “It’s been a fun year; definitely didn’t go the way we would have planned. But that’s football. You can’t plan everything out. But I do [hope to be back].”

Bostic is under contract for $1.8 million in 2019 and the Steelers would clear that space under the cap while taking on $700,000 in dead money. Bostic played in all 16 games and made 14 starts, but his playing time decreased in the final weeks of the season as L.J. Fort began to see more time in the lineup.