Kyler Murray says it was tough telling the A’s he was playing football

Getty Images

Kyler Murray chose the NFL over Major League Baseball, but it wasn’t easy for him.

Murray, the former first-round draft pick of the Oakland A’s, said this week that telling the A’s he was walking away after already accepting a signing bonus from them (that he’ll now have to re-pay) wasn’t easy.

“Yeah, just because they invested so much in me,” Murray said, via the Norman Transcript. “Obviously [the A’s] were the best throughout this whole process letting me do my own thing, watching me play football from afar. That led me to believe how much I meant to them. Those are relationships I’ll have forever. At the end of the day, they drafted me and in my heart i’ll always be an A because they took the time to do that. Obviously it’s a dream come true to be drafted No. 9 in the first round to them. It was kind of tough. It’s not like breaking up with a girlfriend but it was hard to have that conversation, for sure.”

Now Murray needs to convince NFL teams that even though it was tough to leave baseball, the decision is permanent, and he’s all-in on being a franchise quarterback.