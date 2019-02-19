Mark Ingram wants to get 10,000 yards and a ring

Getty Images

Mark Ingram is headed toward the open market, and he’s looking for two particular things.

The Saints running back said during an interview on the Rich Eisen Show that he has very specific goals, and that he thinks he has plenty of time to achieve them.

“I’m going into my ninth year, I feel like I’m better than ever,” Ingram said. “I feel like my career’s still going up. I want to rush for 10,000 yards. Clearly, I want to win the Super Bowl. I just want to keep pressing forward, keep doing the best I can do and just control what I can control.”

At the moment, the 29-year-old Ingram is 90th on the all-time rushing list, with 6,007 yards. He added just 645 to that total last year, though that was as much because he was sharing carries with Alvin Kamara and he was suspended the first four games for violating the league’s PED policy. He averaged a healthy 4.7 yards per carry, suggesting he can still get it done.

If he had a preference, he would continue to do it in New Orleans.

“I’ve been talking to the Saints,” he said. “It’s kind of like a thing where they say they want me back, I say, ‘I want to be back,’ it’s just can we compromise on the value? Like I said, I’ve been there my entire career. It’s very rare that someone gets to spend their career in one place, and that would be something that would be significant. But at the same time, I’m not afraid to bet on myself. I believe in my opportunity. . . .

“Of course, I’d love to be in New Orleans for my career, my teammates, my family. I met my wife, my children there. Like I said, I love the organization, and I hope it all gets worked out. But at the same time, I have all confidence in my abilities and all confidence in what I can do given the opportunity to be a feature guy. So I’m not scared to bet on myself. At the same time, I’d love to be in New Orleans.”

The fact the Saints have always had someone to split the work with Ingram (he’s never had more than 230 rushing attempts in a season) lends credence to his notion that he’s still fresh, and that he can still be productive as he reaches the magic age for backs.