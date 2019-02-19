Nathaniel Hackett: New system won’t be a “start over” for Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers may have a whole new coaching staff to work with next season with the Green Bay Packers, but don’t expect the offense to change too much under the new regime.

According to PackersNews.com, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said on Monday that the new coaching staff isn’t looking to completely tear down the type of playbook that Rodgers has thrived in throughout his run as a starter in Green Bay.

“You don’t want to necessarily treat it as a start over because he’s done so many great things,” Hackett said. “I think the whole thing is about working together and kind of bonding together and understanding this isn’t about me, it’s not about (head coach) Matt (LaFleur), it’s not about Aaron. It’s about the Green Bay Packers. It’s about what’s best for the entire organization and the offense and I think it’s just about making that relationship with him.”

Hackett joined Matt LaFleur’s staff with the Packers this offseason after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in late November. On one hand, the Packers needed to switch up the situation in Green Bay as the Aaron Rodgers/Mike McCarthy marriage had clearly run its course. On the other hand, Rodgers has been among the league’s best quarterbacks for a long time and there isn’t a need to completely reinvent the wheel.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be some tweaks and changes to the system LaFleur and Hackett will implement moving forward.

“A lot of the same concepts kind of cross over,” Hackett said. “I just think kind of some of the emphasis of some of the thing that we want to do are going to be different. When you take a guy like Aaron Rodgers – who is a very good football player, I mean, he’s kind of one of those guys where you can kind of pretty much do a lot of everything. I think a lot of it is going to carry over. I think some of the language will be different but it’s going to be a lot of the same premises for him.”