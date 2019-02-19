NHL owner saves the AAF

Getty Images

A new generation of football almost died before it got very old.

David Glenn of TheAthletic.com reports that Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon dumped $250 million into the Alliance of American Football last week in order to save the upstart operation from imploding after only one week.

Absent the nine-figure infusion, the AAF may have missed payroll last Friday.

And there were indeed payroll issues. An agent who represents multiple AAF players alerted PFT on Friday that some paychecks weren’t received. The AAF attributed the delay to an administrative glitch.

Dundon, per the report, will be introduced as the league’s new chairman. It’s unclear when that will occur.

It’s also unclear what Dundon’s ascension will mean for AAF CEO and co-founder Charlie Ebersol and AAF Head of Football and co-founder Bill Polian.

Glenn also reports that Raleigh eventually could have an AAF team, either through relocation of an existing team or expansion.