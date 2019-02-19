Orleans Darkwa tore his Achilles last October

Getty Images

Former Giants running back Orleans Darkwa worked out for several teams last summer and early last season and turned down a job in Washington, but never wound up on a 53-man roster during the regular season.

An injury contributed to Darkwa remaining out of action. The running back revealed that he tore his Achilles while working out in early October.

“When that happened, I burst into tears,” Darkwa said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “I was just screaming. I was like, ‘This couldn’t have happened. I worked my ass off.’ I was just screaming. It was a crazy day. … I did go underground. I didn’t know what to say. My parents saw how much I was hurting. We talked about it. They wanted to see where my mindset was at. After we talked, and we talked for a while, it was a collective decision to kind of keep it under wraps and see how the rehab went.”

Darkwa expects to be cleared for football work in time to take part in OTAs at the end of the offseason. It remains to be seen if he’ll land with a team by that point, but his injury likely means he can’t be as selective as he was while looking for work last year.