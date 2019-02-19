Patrick Mahomes glad to see Kareem Hunt with second chance

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes called Kareem Hunt a teammate for a year and a half. They shared the backfield for 11 games this season before Hunt went on the Commissioner Exempt list.

The Chiefs cut Hunt on Dec. 2, and Hunt signed with the Browns on Feb. 12.

“It’s something where he gets another opportunity,” Mahomes said Tuesday while touring the “Call of Duty” video game studios in Los Angeles, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “I’m sure they will have things that he needs to do off the field in order to be on the field playing. Kareem is a great player, great running back.”

In 27 games in Kansas City, Hunt averaged 4.7 yards per carry and 79.7 yards per game.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey said last week he expected the NFL to announce within a couple of weeks a specific discipline for Hunt for multiple off-field incidents.