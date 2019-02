PFT’s Free Agent Top 100

Getty Images

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2019 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted and restricted free agents, as well as released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.

1. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

2. Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

3. Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers.

4. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

5. Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark.

6. Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford.

7. Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

8. Giants safety Landon Collins.

9. Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley.

10. Seahawks safety Earl Thomas.

11. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

12. Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu.

13. Washington linebacker Preston Smith.

14. Bears safety Adrian Amos.

15. Rams guard Rodger Saffold.

16. Broncos center Matt Paradis.

17. Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner.

18. Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby.

19. Ravens linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

20. Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown.

21. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

22. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright.

23. Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

24. Dolphins offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James.

25. Bucs offensive tackle Donovan Smith.

26. Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan.

27. Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah.

28. Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks.

29. Bucs linebacker Kwon Alexander.

30. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham.

31. Eagles receiver Golden Tate.

32. Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

33. Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson.

34 Saints defensive end Alex Okafor.

35. Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams.

36. Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams.

37. Colts cornerback Pierre Desir.

38. Saints running back Mark Ingram.

39. Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty.

40. Packers defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson.

41. Raiders tight end Jared Cook.

42. Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

43. Chargers defensive lineman Corey Liuget.

44. Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson.

45. Chiefs center Mitch Morse.

46. Rams outside linebacker Dante Fowler, Jr.

47. Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane.

48. Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin.

49. Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs.

50. Falcons running back Tevin Coleman.

51. Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard.

52. Chargers inside linebacker Denzel Perryman.

53. Chargers defensive tackle Darius Philon.

54. Bucs receiver Adam Humphries.

55. Colts safety Clayton Geathers.

56. Jets defensive end Henry Anderson.

57. Giants center Jon Halapio.

58. Colts defensive lineman Margus Hunt.

59. Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall.

60. Washington receiver Jamison Crowder.

61. Washington safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

62. Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake.

63. Falcons guard Andy Levitre.

64. Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

65. Texans defensive lineman Christian Covington.

66. Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman.

67. Bears defensive end Aaron Lynch.

68. Ravens receiver John Brown.

69. Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan.

70. Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley.

71. Lions safety Glover Quin.

72. Jaguars receiver Donte Moncrief.

73. Ravens defensive end Brent Urban.

74. Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts.

75. Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.

76. Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro.

77. Steelers tight end Jesse James.

78. Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

79. Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod.

80. 49ers kicker Robbie Gould.

81. Rams running back CJ Anderson.

82. Vikings safety George Iloka.

83. Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

84. Texans cornerback Kayvon Webster.

85. Packers linebacker Jake Ryan.

86. Steelers guard Ramon Foster.

87. Vikings running back Latavius Murray.

88. Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett.

89. Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

90. Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden.

91. Packers receiver Randall Cobb.

92. Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

93. Titans guard Quinton Spain.

94. Cardinals safety Tre Boston.

95. Seahawks guard J.R. Sweezy.

96. Washington offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe.

97. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert.

98. Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

99. Washington running back Adrian Peterson.

100. Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.