Rashad Ross hopes for another NFL shot

Getty Images

The AAF got a financial shot in the arm last week and that meant the second round of games in its inaugural season could go on as planned.

For the second straight week, Arizona wide receiver Rashad Ross was among the stars. He caught four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown a week after grabbing five passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the Hotshots’ season-opening win. He’s second in receiving yards to fellow former NFL receiver Charles Johnson and said this week that he hopes his success in the new league can get him back to the big one.

“My ultimate goal is to get back in the NFL. … I want that chance again to show I still have the talent, still have the speed and still have the hands to be in the NFL,” Ross said, via NBC Sports Washington.

Ross played 15 games with Chicago and Washington between 2014 and 2016 and caught nine passes for 192 yards and a touchdown. If he’s able to continue thriving in the AAF, he could get a chance to add to those totals.