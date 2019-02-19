Report: Chiefs plan to use franchise tag on Dee Ford

Getty Images

The Chiefs are expected to apply the franchise tag to outside linebacker Dee Ford, Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reports. The window to tag players opened Tuesday and closes March 5.

The Chiefs will ensure Ford remains in Kansas City, which was expected given Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach’s comment earlier this month that “we’re excited to bring him back.”

The linebacker tag is estimated at $15.78 million on a one-year deal.

Ford, 27, would find a lot of interest on the open market after making 13 sacks and forcing seven fumbles in 2018.

The Chiefs are converting to a 4-3 after hiring Steve Spagnuolo as their defensive coordinator but see Ford as a big part of the transition.

The team’s next decisions are what to do with the contracts of Justin Houston and Eric Berry. Houston is scheduled to count $21.1 million against the cap and Berry $16.5 million.