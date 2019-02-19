Report: Jets decline option on Kevin Pierre-Louis

Getty Images

The Jets announced earlier Tuesday they have declined the contract options on defensive tackle Mike Pennel and safety Terrence Brooks. Now, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports the Jets also won’t pick up the option on linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

The move creates $2 million in cap space.

Pierre-Louis, 27, played nine games last season and made seven tackles and forced a fumble.

He has played five NFL seasons since the Seahawks made him a fourth-round choice. Pierre-Louis has appeared in 57 career games and made 74 tackles.