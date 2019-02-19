Report: No “active negotiations” on new Landon Collins contract

Getty Images

The two-week window for teams to use franchise or transition tags opens on Tuesday and Giants safety Landon Collins is one of the players who could be tagged during that period.

A decision from the team about using the tag probably won’t come at the first minute they are allowed to use it and progress in talks about a multiyear deal might keep the tag off the table until closer to the deadline. A report on Tuesday morning indicates that there isn’t much progress on that front.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Collins and the Giants are not in “active negotiations” on a long-term deal. Collins said in January that he hopes something will work out on that front, but that he will “just have to continue proving myself” if the tag is put into play.

A franchise tag would cost the Giants in the neighborhood of $11.2 million for the 2019 season.