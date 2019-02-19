Saints bring back Michael Ola

Getty Images

The Saints brought back some offensive line depth, which they had to tap into last year.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Saints have re-signed offensive lineman Michael Ola to a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old Ola played seven games last year, after he was signed in October. He finished the year on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in December.

He would have been an unrestricted free agent in March.

He has also played for the Chargers, Bills, Lions, and Bears, and been in camp or on practice squads with the Dolphins, Seahawks, and Giants.