Sam Madison joins Chiefs as defensive coaching staff is finalized

Getty Images

The Chiefs made significant changes to their defensive coaching staff after losing the AFC Championship Game, and now that staff is finalized.

Sam Madison, an NFL cornerback for 12 seasons, will be the most recognizable name on the new staff to most football fans. Madison, who played two seasons for new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, will serve as cornerbacks coach.

In addition to Spagnuolo and Madison, the first-year coaches on the Chiefs’ defensive staff will be defensive line coach Brendan Daly, linebackers coach Matt House and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt.

Holdovers on the defensive staff will be quality control coach Terry Bradden, defensive assistant Alex Whittingham and head coach Andy Reid’s son Britt Reid, who will coach outside linebackers.