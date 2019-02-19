Tony Romo set to play in another PGA tournament

Getty Images

Former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo has long enjoyed spending time away from football on the golf course and he made his first appearance in a PGA tournament last March.

That didn’t go too well as Romo finished last in the tournament after finishing 15 strokes over par over the first two days of the tournament. Romo’s going to give it another go this year.

Romo has taken a sponsor’s exemption to play in the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament that will be held in Dallas in May.

“Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honored to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson,” Romo said in a statement.

While Romo’s PGA debut didn’t go too well, he did win the Tri-Course Amateur Championship and the celebrity American Century Championship last year.