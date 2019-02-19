Which NFL records will never be broken?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2019, 10:56 AM EST
Getty Images

It’s Roger Goodell’s birthday. It’s also Paul Krause’s birthday. And Hall of Famer Paul Krause has a place in the record books that may be permanent.

Krause, now 77, has 81 career interceptions. He’s held the record for 40 years. The closest contender since then has been Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, who finished his career with 71.

The current active leader is Reggie Nelson, who is tied for 91st on the all-time list with 38. The only other active player in the all-time top 250 is Richard Sherman with 32.

So Krause’s record may never be broken. What other all-time NFL records may never be broken? It was a subject on Tuesday’s PFT Live. Check out our ideas in the attached video, and drop your own in the comments.

Perhaps the one record that will absolutely never be broken belongs to Jim Hardy. It’s a record that no one will likely ever tie. Either Google him, or watch the video.

Permalink 46 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

46 responses to “Which NFL records will never be broken?

  2. Gostkowski’s record for consecutive extra points, because of the new rule change. I think this will be the hardest record of all time to beat.

  6. I think eventually they will all be broken simply because the league will go to 18 game seasons, and eventually after that probably a 20 game season. So just by the sheer opportunities the records will get broken.

  9. I used to think Jim Marshall’s record for consecutive games played would never be broken…until Favre did it. I doubt that one will be broken.

    Receiving TDs is another. Rice had 197. Moss is second with 156 and Owens is third with 153.

    Seeing as how the NFL now revolves around the passing game, Emmitt Smith’s 164 rushing TDs is probably out of reach. He has 164. Tomlinson had 145 followed by Marcus Allen with 123. The closest active player is AP with 106.

    Fred Dryer is the only person to have two safeties in one game. In case that’s not enough, both safeties came in the fourth quarter. I seriously doubt if we’ll ever see someone get two safeties in the same quarter again unless there’s some wink-wink going on.

  10. Favre consecutive games. What an incredible run of durability. Of course, with today’s concussion protocol rules, that streak would have been interrupted several times. I hope he doesn’t pay a price for that as he ages.

  11. Uncertain this really qualifies but Mike Vrabel retired with 3 sacks and 2 TD receptions in the Super Bowl. I kinda doubt anyone will ever match that.

  12. The Atlanta Falcon’s record of surrendering a 25 point lead in the Super Bowl with barely over a quarter to play will probably never be broken. There is only one Super Bowl per year, a collapse on that scale is something like 1-in-500, so it will probably never be broken.

  20. My vote goes to winning 6 Super Bowls or more for a quarterback. No quarterback other than Brady will break whatever record he sets. In the age of the salary cap, super bowl winners are routinely broken up by players wanting to cash in after a Super Bowl win, and a quarterback who accepts as little money as Tom Brady in order to stay with a team to win are getting as scarce as hen’s teeth. When quarterbacks like Joe Flacco and Case Keenum are getting paid more than Tom Brady, there won’t be another quarterback who will play for as little as Tom Brady does again.

  21. Holy crap! There are only two active players in the top 250 all-time?? That’s like seriously mind boggling. Happy birthday to Paul Krause and Rog.. no nevermind. Just happy birthday to Krause.

  26. It’s Roger’s birthday! I can’t thank him enough for taking one of my favorite things in life and turning into a wounded and possibly dying punchline to a joke that was on us…the fans. Let’s celebrate by asking him, once and for all, to ride off into the sunset so we can figure out his flawed and tainted legacy.

  27. The number of cheating scandals Belichick has been involved in will never be broken since all other coaches would have been kicked out of the league after the first, or second, etc.

  32. Yeah I remember Paul Krause. It’s even more impressive when you consider that passing didn’t dominate the game then as it does now. That being said, never say never. With never ending rule changes, I wouldn’t rule anything out. Maybe the only sure thing would be obscure records based on two-way players, although I can’t think of any offhand. – most receptions with at least 5 interceptions in a season … if there is such a record…..

  33. Favre’s consecutive starts won’t ever be broken. Even though with the rule changes it’s easier and safer to play QB longer and longer teams are more cautious about injuries (especially head injuries) than ever. The more you invest contract wise the more cautious you are too, so every QB is eventually going to miss a game here or there. Throw in that the mobile QB is becoming more and more prevalent, you have to expect between nursing a nagging injury, protecting a QB in Week 17, etc. they’ll miss a game at some point setting the timer back on their consecutive starts back to 0.

    The rate that QBs throw interceptions these days makes any interception record untouchable.

    Rushing TD and rushing yard records are also safe the way the league has become pass happy and teams avoid ‘feature backs’ and give up on RBs quicker than ever. There just isnt the longevity in that position anymore.

    I would also say the sack records are probably safe too. Even though guys have gotten relatively close to the single season sack record, the focus on quick release passing, and more and more mobile QBs seem to point to a trend sacks are going to go down.

  36. Favre’s career INT’s!

    A record no one wants or will ever come close to, because if ANYONE ELSE was on track to throw that many INT’s they’d be riding the pine, not playing!!!

  40. Emmitt smith yards, carries, and touchdowns
    Jerry Rice touchdowns, yards, etc
    Favre consecutive games, probably the most impressive record in the sport, will never get touched
    Brady’s playoff records. All of them.
    Buffalo Bills – 4 consecutive AFC titles, 4 consecutive SB losses
    Mark Sanchez, butt fumble

  41. In the Buttfumble game, the Jets gave up a TD in all 3 phases of the game in less than 1 minute: one on defense (Vereen 83 yard pass play from Brady), one on offense (Buttfumble TD return), and one on special teams (punt return fumble TD by Edelman). I’m not sure if that’s a tracked record, but it should be — and it’s unbreakable.

  42. Wow : Patriot fans are ridiculous- most of the nonsense that’s mentioned on here are not really records – gadget plays with defensive players: really ??….. anything that NE has done outside of Willie G’s sacks with always be questioned…… NO ONE WILL EVER TOUCH KRAUSES INTS !!!

  46. My Favre comment has got only thumbs down votes, must be a bunch of Favre loving snowflakes that CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!