Which non-quarterbacks are worth a pair of first-round picks?

The non-exclusive franchise tag invites a team to try to pilfer the player for a pair of first-round picks. While that rarely happens, there are plenty of players who would justify the investment.

There are so many that, for Tuesday’s PFT Live draft, we set aside all quarterbacks. And, as you’ll see and hear, that prompted Simms to take a liberty with the rules. I wanted to complain about it, but in all candor I had also planned to do in a later round of the draft.

I’m also not complaining because, despite his shrewd move in round one, I otherwise kicked his ass. For all the picks, check out the attached video. And then drop a comment below.