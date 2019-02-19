Which non-quarterbacks are worth a pair of first-round picks?

The non-exclusive franchise tag invites a team to try to pilfer the player for a pair of first-round picks. While that rarely happens, there are plenty of players who would justify the investment.

There are so many that, for Tuesday’s PFT Live draft, we set aside all quarterbacks. And, as you’ll see and hear, that prompted Simms to take a liberty with the rules. I wanted to complain about it, but in all candor I had also planned to do in a later round of the draft.

I’m also not complaining because, despite his shrewd move in round one, I otherwise kicked his ass. For all the picks, check out the attached video. And then drop a comment below.

15 responses to "Which non-quarterbacks are worth a pair of first-round picks?"

  4. I have yet to see ANY player who is worth two such draft picks. Aaron Donald is certainly not worth two picks since he disappears when the games mean the most (playoffs); and Mack is a two quarter per game player at best. He’s never an impact player for an entire game.

  5. Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Marshon Lattimore, Luke Kuechly, and probably Demarcus Lawrence. Maybe DeAndre Hopkins, Tyron Smith (is he wasn;t injured so much), and Michael Thomas. All that still depends on where those first round picks fall though. I wouldn’t trade two top 10 picks for any of those guys except Donald, Ramsey and maybe Bosa.

  6. there’s Aaron Donald, DeAndre Hopkins, Saquon Barkley and maybe DeMarcus Lawrence…and then, there’s everyone else;

  7. Bill Belichick. In fact the Patriots had to pay the Jets 1 first round pick just to employ him. So after the past 18 years he’d easily be worth a second first round pick right? He’s got to be worth more now than he was in 2000.

  8. OBJ: No
    Tyreek Hill: no
    Jalen Ramsey: No (maybe a 1&3)
    Aaron Donald: No (again a 1&3)

    The only players I would consider is Julio Jones or Maybe J.J.Watt, Patrick Peterson, DeAndre Hopkins, Barkley, Fletcher Cox.

  9. It obviously depends on where those picks are in the first round, but I probably wouldn’t trade for anyone playing today. Aaron Donald is the closest, and even he didn’t bring a super bowl title, and the Rams had some decent players to go along with him. The only guy I can think of in the last 40 years or so is Deion Sanders. He completely changes the game. Brings championships home. Nobody has even come close to playing CB at the level he played. In today’s passing game, Deion would be worth 3 first rounders.

    Bill Belichick. In fact the Patriots had to pay the Jets 1 first round pick just to employ him. So after the past 18 years he’d easily be worth a second first round pick right? He’s got to be worth more now than he was in 2000.

    ———————————

    BB is probably worth THREE 1st rounders.

  14. Von Miller is. Super Bowl MVP and literally took over the AFC Championship and Super Bowl that year. He is also consistently topping 10+ sacks, and is a plus player against the run.

