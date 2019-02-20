Adrian Amos has been “talking back and forth” with Bears

Getty Images

Safety Adrian Amos came in at No. 14 on our list of the top 100 free agents in the NFL this offseason, but he may not make it all the way to free agency.

Amos said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Bears have “been talking back and forth” with his representatives and indicated that they want Amos to remain in Chicago. The 2015 fifth-round pick has started 56 games over the last four years and is coming off a strong 2018 season that featured 73 tackles, two interceptions and a sack.

“I would like to be back, but the business part of it, it’s complicated sometimes,” Amos said. “Things still could happen, but I have to be prepared for all scenarios. I’m not writing anything off and that was the team I was drafted to as well. There could be a chance that I’m back and there could be a chance I’m anywhere. That’s the crazy thing about this situation where my contract’s up so anything could really happen. I’m just sitting back and really waiting to see what happens.”

If Amos does hit the open market, there will be speculation about rejoining former Bears defensive coordinator and current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in Denver. Amos said “obviously that would be a fit” before reiterating that his focus is now on finding a way to stay put.