Bears set to release Dion Sims

Getty Images

The Bears are set to move on without tight end Dion Sims in 2019.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears are expected to release Sims in the near future. The move clears his $6 million salary from the cap for the coming season and comes a year after speculation that the Bears would part ways with Sims got going.

Sims signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bears as a free agent in 2017 and made 14 starts in his first year with the team. He only appeared in eight games for the Bears last season, however, and caught two passes for nine yards while Trey Burton took over the lead role at tight end.

Burton is back for 2019 along with Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker.