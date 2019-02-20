Browns signed wideout Jaelen Strong

Getty Images

The Browns are going to take a flier on a wide receiver coming off an injury.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are signing former Texans third-round pick Jaelen Strong.

Strong was with the Jaguars in 2017, but suffered a torn ACL late in the season and was out of football last year.

He was suspended the first game of the 2017 season for violating the league’s policy for substances of abuse (after a marijuana possession arrest).

While his stats never matched up to his athletic potential, teams can carry 90 guys in the offseason so it can’t hurt taking a look.