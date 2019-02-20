Cardinals have three of this year’s four biggest free agent signings

Getty Images

The Cardinals had the worst record in the NFL last year, so it’s unsurprising that they’re making big changes this offseason. But the pace at which they’re making changes has been surprising.

Although full-blown free agency doesn’t start until March 13, players who have been released can be signed by other teams now. And no team is making more aggressive moves to sign those players than the Cardinals.

Three of the four biggest contracts that have been signed so far this offseason have been players going to the Cardinals: Cornerback Robert Alford signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract after he was cut by the Falcons, tight end Charles Clay signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract after he was cut by the Bills, and defensive end Brooks Reed signed a one-year, $1.625 million contract after he was cut by the Falcons.

According to Spotrac, only two other players have signed with new teams this offseason: Center Spencer Long, who signed a three-year, $12.6 million contract with the Bills after he was cut by the Jets, and running back Kareem Hunt, who signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Browns after he was cut by the Chiefs last season when video emerged of him assaulting a woman.

The Cardinals are making lots of big changes, with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury bringing in a new staff, and the first overall pick in the draft looming. Whether all these moves make them a better team than the 3-13 club in 2018 remains to be seen, but they’re certainly a different team.