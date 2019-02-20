Cardinals waive Thurston Armbrister

Getty Images

The Cardinals waived linebacker Thurston Armbrister on Wednesday.

The team placed him on injured reserve Dec. 11.

Armbrister injured his hamstring against the Lions in his only appearance of the season with the team. He earned a promotion from the practice squad Nov. 30.

Armbrister, 26, originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He made the team’s roster and played all 16 games.

He played 14 games with the Lions in 2016.

Armbrister saw no game action in 2017, though he was on the Lions’ practice squad for part of the season.

He also has spent time with the Giants.