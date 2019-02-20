Chargers re-sign WR Artavis Scott

Getty Images

The Chargers have taken care of some roster housekeeping this week.

Wide receiver Artavis Scott was set to become an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, but won’t have to go through that process. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Chargers have signed Scott to a one-year deal for the 2019 season.

Teams retain control of exclusive rights free agents as long as they tender them a contract offer.

Scott played with Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams at Clemson and rejoined Williams by signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent that year on the practice squad and then landed on injured reserve last September, so he has not seen any regular season action in the NFL.