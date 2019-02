Getty Images

Panthers linebacker David Mayo recently had sports hernia surgery, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Mayo has begun his rehab and is expected to make a full recovery.

Mayo, 25, is scheduled to become a free agent next month.

He has played in 59 of 64 games since the Panthers made him a fifth-round pick in 2015. Mayo has four career starts, including three last season.

Mayo has made 36 career tackles and two pass breakups.