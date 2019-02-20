Dirk Koetter: We’ve got to maximize window Matt Ryan gives us

Getty Images

Dirk Koetter has returned to the Falcons as their offensive coordinator after being dismissed as the head coach of the Buccaneers and that means he’ll be charged with implementing the changes that head coach Dan Quinn wants to make with the unit.

At a Wednesday press conference, Quinn emphasized the need for better balance and Koetter said a bit later in the day that he shared that belief because “any defensive coach will tell you that’s the hardest thing to defend.” As he works to put together a system that can provide that balance, Koetter said he’s evaluating “the best way to utilize the guys” that are on the team.

Koetter didn’t share much about his evaluations, but did share that he’s “very excited” to be working with quarterback Matt Ryan again.

“I think Matt is playing the best football of his career. … I thought Matt was really good when I left,” Koetter said. “From the outside, as a head coach, I watched him and didn’t watch him as close as I’m watching him now. I think Matt is in that very top group of quarterbacks. I think he’s playing great, everything starts with him and the good players around him. We’ve just got to try to maximize this window this window Matt has for several more years.”

Koetter pointed to a strong offensive line as an essential part of setting the team up for success and building that unit has been a frequent talking point in Atlanta since the end of the season. Doing so should help the run game and lead to the kind of balance that the Falcons think can make the most out of a Ryan-led offense in 2019.