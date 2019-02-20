Dolphins OL coach hopes Ja’Wuan James stays put

Getty Images

The Dolphins have a call to make about right tackle Ju’Wuan James, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13 if he isn’t tagged or doesn’t sign a long-term deal to stay in Miami.

The team’s new offensive line coach Pat Flaherty won’t be making the ultimate decision on how to handle things with James, but he did make his preference known.

“I think it keeps the continuity there, if we’re able to retain him,” Flaherty said, via the Miami Herald. “We sure hope he does [stay with Miami]. He’s a good football player. I’ve had an opportunity to go back and watch every game from 2018. He’s a fairly young guy also, so he has some things technique-wise that he can get better.”

Tagging James would cost the Dolphins upwards of $15 million for the 2019 season, so a cheaper alternative would be preferred. Using the tag would give them time to work out another deal along with stopping them from having to find another player to handle a key position on an offensive line that has question marks on the interior heading into the offseason.