G.M. says Steelers won’t give Antonio Brown away

Posted by Mike Florio on February 20, 2019, 1:12 PM EST
The horse is out of the barn, and the Steelers are trying their damnedest to corral it.

With owner Art Rooney II telling receiver Antonio Brown that they’ll try to trade him, the Steelers necessarily will be operating from a position of weakness when negotiating with other teams. They’re now trying to regain the upper hand by suggesting that maybe they’ll keep him.

Via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, G.M. Kevin Colbert confirmed that the team will try to trade Brown. However, Colbert said the Steelers won’t give him away — and that if the trade doesn’t benefit the Steelers, they will keep him.

Colbert added that the Steelers will be seeking “significant compensation,” whatever that means.

That may be news to Brown, definitely unwelcome. He wants out, and he’ll want the Steelers to take whatever they can get if it means getting him to a team for which he wants to play — and that will re-do his contract.

Last year, the Steelers got a third-round pick from the Raiders for receiver Martavis Bryant. So what will the Steelers want for Brown? At this point it’s not known, but it sounds like there’s a threshold below which they won’t go.

Or, at a minimum, a threshold below which they want other teams to think they won’t go.

16 responses to “G.M. says Steelers won’t give Antonio Brown away

  4. Maybe its because im a diehard pats fan and have become accustomed to the Patriot Way, but I pity the team that gives up a first round pick/high 2nd for this guy. Is he Talented? Absolutely! But does the benefit out weigh the cost?! NOPE!

    Look no further than in 2010. We traded Randy Moss for a 3rd rounder. Moss was cut a month later. I am not saying that the 49ers, or seahawks or whoever else gets involved is as dumb as Brad Childress, but there is too much extra baggage.

    What happens if he gets traded to San Fran or Seattle or Green Bay and he doesn’t like his QB there? Or does not like the game plan?

  5. The Steelers will get a 4th round pick for him and like it because they have no choice, but to take whatever they can get for him.

    No team will offer a lot because they know the Steelers are desperate to move him.

  7. “Significant Contribution” = Any Team dumb enough to give up a 2nd Round Pick

    Who in their right mind would knowingly inject cancer into their Team/Locker Room?

    Tampa Bay? Washington?

  10. That may be news to Brown, definitely unwelcome. He wants out, and he’ll want the Steelers to take whatever they can get if it means getting him to a team for which he wants to play — and that will re-do his contract.

    —–

    That’s the problem with narcissists, they just do not understand the the world does not revolve around them.

  11. I see a trade happening right before the draft, they should be able to get a number one pick or a high #2. Outside of that perhaps a another player one for one. Steelers aren’t stupid.

  13. Also, seems to me if a team doesn’t have to give up too much to get big chest, then why would they feel obligated to redo his contract. As a Ravens fan I can’t believe I am actually developing some sympathy for the Steelers. I say trade him to Buffalo for a bag of potato chips and watch him disappear.

  15. With how many 1st round busts there are every single year, why are people so against trading one away for a proven, one of the best WR in the league? I mean if you’re the packers or saints, isn’t it worth a 1st round pick (gamble) for taking a shot at the super bowl?

