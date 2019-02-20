Howard Mudd “pretty stoked” to be back with Colts

Getty Images

The Colts made changes to their offensive line coaching staff early this offseason.

Offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and his assistant Bobby Johnson are gone with Chris Strausser and Klayton Adams in their places. The Colts supplemented those two by bringing former line coach Howard Mudd out of retirement as a senior offensive assistant.

On Tuesday, Mudd spoke to the media and said he didn’t expect to be back on a full-time basis with any team. He said he’s “pretty stoked” about this opportunity because of the “trust” he has in head coach Frank Reich and Strausser, who reached out to Mudd while he was at the University of Washington. Strausser thought Mudd might be “very grumpy,” but the two men struck up a close bond and have “talked on a regular basis for the last three years.”

“I know that Chris Strausser trusts that if I say something that isn’t quite what he’s saying, that his well-being isn’t at stake, and I feel the same way,” Mudd said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Not everyone in this league, just because I know them real well, would I be comfortable doing that with.”

The Colts offensive line improved a great deal in 2018. Building on those gains would position the Colts for another trip to the playoffs in Mudd’s return to the staff.