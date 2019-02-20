Jordan Matthews: Criticism will be forgotten once Wentz is back on field

Posted by Josh Alper on February 20, 2019, 11:17 AM EST
Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was the subject of a January article featuring criticism from several unnamed Eagles players who called him selfish, uncompromising and unwilling to be questioned among other negative takes on his manner with the team.

Other Eagles players pushed back against those claims and Wentz took issue with some of them while also saying that he is “not going to sit here and say it was inaccurate and completely made up.”

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who returned to the Eagles in 2018 and is on of Wentz’s close friends, said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he thought the criticism was misguided. He said that there should be “grace applied” from teammates to “any slip in character” given what Wentz has gone through physically the last two years and added that he thinks it will all fall by the wayside once Wentz is back on the field.

“Just reading it, obviously, it was definitely a stretch,” Matthews said. “It feels like you’re reading a scary story you read to your kid. It’s such a stretch. And so, I think the second Carson goes out there, they’ll play the Rocky theme music, he’ll start ballin’ and it’ll all be forgotten.”

As an impending free agent, Matthews may not be around when Wentz is back in the lineup but he’s probably not wrong about bygones being bygones if Wentz plays well and the Eagles win games. Anything else is likely to lead to more questions about how all the pieces fit in Philadelphia.

8 responses to “Jordan Matthews: Criticism will be forgotten once Wentz is back on field

  2. Goff was the pick??? Now that is funny. Goff has lost both times he has played The Eagles. The first time ( prior to the injury) Wentz lite up The Rams on his way to what he should have in just 2 years The MVP of the entire league.
    Goff looked really confused and played very badly in the Super Bowl!
    The following 3 teams would beaten The patriots. The Eagles, The Arena Saints and The Bears.
    If Wentz had running backs like Gurley he would own 2 Super Bowl rings. The Eagles would not have run Gurley into the ground and used the running back by committee all year.

  5. Wentz is screwed unless he goes to and wins a Super Bowl. Nobody’s fault, just how the circumstances played out.

  6. Goff looked really confused and played very badly in the Super Bowl!
    ——–
    How did Wentz look in the Super Bowl the year before?

  7. The Eagles are going to have to decide real quick if Wentz is worth the $35 to $40 million a year with about $130 million fully guaranteed if not more with the new higher cap for 2019. 2019 is his last rookie cheap year, 2020 if they option him will be in the low 30’s and then mid 30’s if they tag him 2021 (Goff and Mahomes are in the same situation). So far Wentz is trending to be more like Bradford and injury prone then like a top 10 starting QB. And if the locker room is split then it is over now for the Eagles. No agent will let any of those 3 sing for anything less. Howie should trade him now and keep Foles.

  8. the criticism is coming from agholor and/or jeffery. i mean, who else could it possibly be from? those two do much better with Foles than with Wentz. they practially dissappear with Wentz.

