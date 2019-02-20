Kevin Colbert: We believe Chris Boswell can bounce back, but will have competition

Getty Images

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert spoke to reporters on Wednesday about the exit strategies in place for running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown, but there hasn’t been one put in place for kicker Chris Boswell.

Boswell hit just 13-of-20 field goal attempts a missed five extra points during a 2018 season that ended with him on injured reserve for the final week of the regular season. The team looked at other options before that injury, but never made a change.

Colbert said Wednesday that the team won’t be dropping Boswell now and believes that he can return to form during the 2019 season. That indicates that the team will be picking up the $2 million roster bonus called for by the kicker’s contract.

While Colbert said there’s belief in Boswell, he also said that the team will be bringing in competition for Boswell during the offseason program and training camp.