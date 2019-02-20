Kevin Colbert: We’ll see if Bud Dupree can offer more production

Getty Images

The Steelers will be on the hook to pay linebacker Bud Dupree over $9.2 million for the 2019 season if he’s on the roster at the start of the new league year, but they could walk away from the fifth-year option with no cap penalty before that point and the cap number could come down if the team worked out a long-term deal.

At General Manager Kevin Colbert’s press conference on Wednesday, it sounded like the status quo is the likeliest way for things to go. Colbert didn’t rule out any direction, but it does sound like the Steelers plan to have Dupree around to try to show more than he has in his first four years.

“Bud Dupree had his best year last year,” Colbert said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Collectively, he and T.J. [Watt] were pretty good. Does Bud still have more? Absolutely. Bud is a starter on a winning team. … From an effort standpoint, it’s not a lack of effort. It’s turning effort into more production. Can he? Will he? We’ll see.”

Dupree had 42 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble playing across from Watt last season.