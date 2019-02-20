Kwon Alexander would love to stay in Tampa

Getty Images

Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander is scheduled to become a free agent for the first time. He is only 24 and made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2017.

But Alexander also is coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament that kept him out of the final 10 games of last season.

He would love to remain in Tampa.

“Yeah, I love Tampa, man. I love Tampa Bay,” Alexander said on WDAE, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “This is where they first brought me [in]. I’ve just been balling. I just love everything about it.”

At the same time, Alexander knows it’s a business.

“We’re just going to find out what happens in free agency,” Alexander said.

The Bucs are switching defenses under new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, but Alexander insists he can play in any scheme.

Alexander, 29th on PFT‘s top-100 free agents list, has six interceptions, six forced fumbles and seven sacks in 46 career games.