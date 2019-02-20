Le’Veon Bell says “Free at last” as Steelers don’t tag him

Getty Images

The Steelers announced today that they will not tag running back Le'Veon Bell this year, and Bell is celebrating.

Bell took to Twitter shortly after General Manager Kevin Colbert confirmed that the Steelers have no intention of tagging Bell again this year and will let him test unrestricted free agency.

“Free at last, Free at last, Thank God Almighty I am free at last,” Bell wrote.

Bell sat out the entire 2018 season after the Steelers put the franchise tag on him last year. On March 13, he’ll finally be able to do what he’s been wanting to do: Shop himself to the highest bidder.