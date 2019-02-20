Matt Paradis is ahead in rehab as free agency looms

Getty Images

Matt Paradis played 3,850 consecutive snaps before fracturing his right fibula Nov. 4 against Houston. His Iron Man streak is a reason he is among PFT’s top-20 free agents and expected to have a strong market.

The Broncos center said his rehab is ahead of schedule, having shed the boot.

“Honestly, it feels great,” Paradis told Troy Renck of Denver 7. “I am making some great strides.”

The Broncos want Paradis back, Renck reports, but are willing to let him test the market. That means there is a good chance Paradis doesn’t return.

Ryan Jensen signed a four-year deal with Tampa Bay last spring, getting $22 million guaranteed with a $10.5 million per season average.

Connor McGovern replaced Paradis last season.