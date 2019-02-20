Mike Mitchell: Antonio Brown is one of the best teammates I’ve had

Getty Images

Mike Mitchell currently plays for the Colts, entered the league with the Raiders and also played for the Panthers, but it’s his four years with the Steelers where he says he encountered one of his best teammates: Antonio Brown.

Mitchell took to Twitter to hit back at the widespread talk that Brown is a locker room cancer, saying instead that Brown was among the best players to play with he’s been around.

“People can say what they want and they will,” Mitchell wrote, “but @AB84 one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. Model for work ethic discipline and consisntency. Is he flawed yes but aren’t we all. How many have been to his house how many have had him over. Know the man not just the hair and number.”

Asked why Brown is saying negative things about the Steelers on social media, Mitchell answered, “Sometimes enough is enough,” suggesting that Mitchell thinks the Steelers are to blame more than Brown.