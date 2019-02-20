Mike Mitchell: Antonio Brown is one of the best teammates I’ve had

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 20, 2019, 11:03 AM EST
Mike Mitchell currently plays for the Colts, entered the league with the Raiders and also played for the Panthers, but it’s his four years with the Steelers where he says he encountered one of his best teammates: Antonio Brown.

Mitchell took to Twitter to hit back at the widespread talk that Brown is a locker room cancer, saying instead that Brown was among the best players to play with he’s been around.

“People can say what they want and they will,” Mitchell wrote, “but @AB84 one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. Model for work ethic discipline and consisntency. Is he flawed yes but aren’t we all. How many have been to his house how many have had him over. Know the man not just the hair and number.”

Asked why Brown is saying negative things about the Steelers on social media, Mitchell answered, “Sometimes enough is enough,” suggesting that Mitchell thinks the Steelers are to blame more than Brown.

13 responses to “Mike Mitchell: Antonio Brown is one of the best teammates I’ve had

  1. So he wasn’t one of those teammates that was left in the lurch last season after AB pouted not getting MVP & feigning an injury before missing a game with a win-&-in scenario for the playoffs?

    Hmmmm……Dokay

  4. He is who his social media account(s) say he is.
    He might work hard, be a good team mate, and provide a positive experience.
    He definitely doesn’t know how to handle it when things don’t go his way.
    He’s basically thrown himself on the floor and taken a temper tantrum.
    Will the parents reward his behavior with candy or will they actually discipline him.

  5. Good. Talk Frank into bringing on to the Colts for a first round pick.
    Do your thing Mitchell and make sure you taunt Frank and flex in his face if he says no.

  6. tylawspick6 says:
    February 20, 2019 at 11:17 am
    Not saying much coming from MIke Mitchell.
    Maybe, but he has a lot more credibility than you seeing he actually worked with the guy and didn’t base his opinion on media speculation.

  7. footballpat says:
    February 20, 2019 at 11:22 am
    tylawspick6 says:
    February 20, 2019 at 11:17 am
    Not saying much coming from MIke Mitchell.
    Maybe, but he has a lot more credibility than you seeing he actually worked with the guy and didn’t base his opinion on media speculation.

    Umm, Browns’s age, poor behavior, ego problem, etc, is not “media speculation”.

    When he was skyping himself on his phone in the locker room after a playoff win a few years back, during the locker room speech, that’s not “speculation”. That really happened, so did his reckless driving incident and possible domestic recently.

    The guy is off the rails. Plain and simple. This isn’t “speculation”.

  9. “Maybe, but he has a lot more credibility than you seeing he actually worked with the guy and didn’t base his opinion on media speculation.”

    I’m a Steeler fan. AB’s reputation off the field has not been speculation. We have all known for years, he’s not a good dude. But he never caused any issues with the team, that was reported. Even when he wanted a new contract 3 years ago he didn’t hold out, didn’t run to the media about it. Just told the team and let his agent work out the details. For 9 seasons most of the issues were kept under control. But there were always stories that cropped up, the media covering the team was pretty up front about the way he was. We didn’t care because he was the best WR in the game and worked harder than anyone on the team. That is no longer the case, he’s lost it and he’s lost the respect of his teammates. I’m not saying I know Brown personally, but this isn’t a revelation. He’s been this dude for years, the only thing that’s changed is it’s now affecting him on the field as well.

  10. Mitchell….the Jags are still laughing about you screaming outside their locker room just before they laid 40-something on your D at Heinz in the playoffs … your last game as a Steeler. Thankfully.

  11. Based on how good Mr. Big Chest is, I am sure he works very hard, but he has been causing distractions for the Steelers for a few years. Being a great teammate is more than just hard work and consistent play.

  12. A.B. is a narcissist pure and simple and yes I believe Mitchell, but narcissists can have a very likeable side to them or at least that is what they want you to believe. So, I can see where some people that don’t understand that type of personality get confused. Trust me…..A.B. is all about A.B.

