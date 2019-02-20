Panthers announce Jake Peetz as running backs coach

AP

The Panthers made Jake Peetz’s hiring official, announcing they have hired him to coach the running backs. He replaces Jim Skipper, who announced his retirement Wednesday.

Peetz arrives in Carolina with nine years of NFL experience, having spent time in various roles with the Jaguars (2008-12), Washington (2014) and the Raiders (2015-17).

In 2018, he served as an offensive analyst at Alabama under head coach Nick Saban, a position Peetz also held in 2013. The Crimson Tide led all SEC teams last season with 522 yards per game and 45.6 points per game.

Peetz coached quarterbacks in his final two seasons in Oakland (2016-17), serving as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2016 and quarterbacks coach in 2017. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr earned two of his three consecutive Pro Bowl selections working with Peetz.

Peetz originally joined the Raiders as a senior offensive assistant in 2015, working primarily with the running backs. He helped Latavius Murray earn Pro Bowl honors after rushing for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns, the first 1,000-yard rushing season by a Raider since 2010.

Peetz spent one year with Washington as the offensive quality control/assistant receivers coach in 2014. Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson, in his one season working with Peetz, led the NFL with an average of 20.9 yards per reception and led the team with 1,169 receiving yards.

His NFL coaching career began in 2012 as Jacksonville’s offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach. Before joining the team’s coaching staff, Peetz worked in scouting, serving as the team’s BLESTO scout from 2010-11 after starting as a scouting assistant in 2008.

Peetz began his coaching career with two years on the collegiate level at Santa Barbara City College (2006) and UCLA (2007).