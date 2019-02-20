Panthers raising ticket prices, building bubble

Getty Images

The Panthers have some big plans in the coming years, which means somebody has to pay the bills.

Via Erik Spanberg of the Charlotte Business Journal, the Panthers sent an email to season ticket holders which confirmed that ticket prices will go up for next season.

The letter from team president Tom Glick said that “some ticket prices will increase.”

“This reflects changes in demand, as well as our ongoing investments to enhance the overall fan experience at Bank of America Stadium.”

The letter specifically mentioned a practice bubble being ready for the preseason, which will prevent the team from needing to practice in a concourse or a convention center ballroom on the days it rains in Charlotte.

They’re also planning to build an off-site team headquarters and practice facility, and eventually renovate the stadium.